Left Menu

Outgoing Noida CP's final blow to organised crime: Assets worth over Rs 8 crore of fraud builders attached

The accused had illegally constructed multi-storey apartments in Shahberi village of Greater Noida West on land belonging to the state government and sold it to gullible buyers, officials said.They said Gautam Buddh Nagar police has attached ill-gotten assets worth Rs 168 crore and identified over 250 mafia and gangsters since 2020, when the commissionerate was established here.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-11-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 22:49 IST
Outgoing Noida CP's final blow to organised crime: Assets worth over Rs 8 crore of fraud builders attached
  • Country:
  • India

In outgoing police commissioner Alok Singh's last blow to organised crime in Gautam Buddh Nagar, assets worth over Rs 8.56 crore of three fraud builders were attached by police on Tuesday. The accused had illegally constructed multi-storey apartments in Shahberi village of Greater Noida (West) on land belonging to the state government and sold it to gullible buyers, officials said.

They said Gautam Buddh Nagar police has attached ill-gotten assets worth Rs 168 crore and identified over 250 mafia and gangsters since 2020, when the commissionerate was established here. The accused operated as a gang led by Dev Sharma and his associates Ravindra Nagar and Prashant Sharma, and the action has been taken against them under provisions of the UP Gangsters Act, an official said. “Under the police commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar, strict action is being ensured against criminals on a continuous level with the aim of curbing crimes. In the latest episode, orders were passed to attach the ill-gotten properties worth about Rs 8.56 crore of the trio,” a police spokesperson said.

The attached assets include a couple of bank accounts and four land plots, the official said.

An FIR in this case was lodged on January 15, 2019 at the Bisrakh police station on a complaint of SHO Anil Kumar Shahi during the tenure of then Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.

Krishna was the last SSP of Gautam Buddh Nagar, serving till January 2020 when the commissionerate police system was introduced here.

Singh, who was appointed as the first police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar in January 2020, is headed to Uttar Pradesh police headquarters in Lucknow as Additional Director General (ADG).

Senior IPS officer Laxmi Singh will be replacing him, according to an official order issued Monday night. PTI KIS SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022