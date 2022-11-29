Man found with his throat slit on Mumbai-Udaipur bus

An unidentified man was found murdered in a private passenger bus heading for Rajasthan in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday night, police said.

The bus was on its way from Ghatkopar in Mumbai to Udaipur when a fellow passenger spotted the deceased in his seat with a pool of blood around him, a police official said.

His throat had been slit, the official added.

The victim had boarded the bus in Thane city.

The incident came to light near Kasa on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The man was rushed to the Kasa Primary Health Centre where the doctors declared him brought dead. Further probe was on, the official said.

