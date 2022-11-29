Left Menu

Man found with his throat slit on Mumbai-Udaipur bus

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 29-11-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 23:28 IST
Man found with his throat slit on Mumbai-Udaipur bus
An unidentified man was found murdered in a private passenger bus heading for Rajasthan in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday night, police said.

The bus was on its way from Ghatkopar in Mumbai to Udaipur when a fellow passenger spotted the deceased in his seat with a pool of blood around him, a police official said.

His throat had been slit, the official added.

The victim had boarded the bus in Thane city.

The incident came to light near Kasa on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The man was rushed to the Kasa Primary Health Centre where the doctors declared him brought dead. Further probe was on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

