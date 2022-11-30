Left Menu

Gurugram: Jeweller shot at for resisting snatching bid, 1 held

A 30-year-old jeweller was shot at by some people trying to rob him but one of them was nabbed by the locals and handed over to the police, officials said on Tuesday.The others managed to escape, they said.According to the police, the incident took place in Nihal colony around 8 pm on Tuesday. The jeweller, Amit, was on his way home when four to five people tried to snatch his bag.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-11-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 00:34 IST
Gurugram: Jeweller shot at for resisting snatching bid, 1 held
A 30-year-old jeweller was shot at by some people trying to rob him but one of them was nabbed by the locals and handed over to the police, officials said on Tuesday.

The others managed to escape, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Nihal colony around 8 pm on Tuesday. The jeweller, Amit, was on his way home when four to five people tried to snatch his bag. When he protested, the accused fired at him, a police official said.

The people present at the spot caught one of the accused and handed him over to the police while others managed to escape, the official said, the jeweller was taken to a hospital and is now stated to be out of danger. ACP Shiv Archan Singh, who visited the spot, said the matter was being investigated and an FIR would be registered soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

