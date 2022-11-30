Left Menu

Hacked bodies of mother, daughter found in UP village

A 50-year-old woman and her daughter were found dead in a bloodied state in their house in Bhojpura village of Talgram area on Wednesday, police here said. Bloodsoaked bodies of Bhagwan Shri and her daughter Anita, 21, were spotted by neighbours in the morning, they said.

PTI | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 30-11-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 12:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 50-year-old woman and her daughter were found dead in a bloodied state in their house in Bhojpura village of Talgram area on Wednesday, police here said. Bloodsoaked bodies of Bhagwan Shri and her daughter Anita, 21, were spotted by neighbours in the morning, they said. Bhagwan Shri was a widow and lived in the house with her three daughters and a son.

Her son, Ramsewak, and two other daughters had gone to Farrukhabad on November 24 to visit their relatives. Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said that two persons have been detained in connection with the murders. A probe is on in the matter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

