MP CM Chouhan condoles demise of RSS pracharak Gopal Yevtikar
PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 30-11-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's senior pracharak Gopal Yevtikar.
Yevtikar, 87, was not quite well for some time and passed away on Wednesday in Ujjain, sources said.
Chouhan visited the local RSS office here to pay floral tributes to Yevtikar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rashtriya Swayamsevak
- Madhya
- Sangh
- Shivraj Singh
- Gopal
- Yevtikar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indore MP Lalwani sends memo to CM Chouhan to include Nepali beer in Madhya Pradesh excise policy
President Droupadi Murmu hails Madhya Pradesh's development journey
People of Madhya Pradesh have made invaluable contributions to Indian culture: Murmu
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday: Jairam Ramesh