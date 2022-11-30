Left Menu

Three held for murder of man who filed RTI query against village head in UP's Aligarh

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 30-11-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 13:31 IST
Three persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man who had sought an RTI query against the local village head in Iglas police station limits here, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Devjeet Singh, who ran a cyber cafe in Gorai village, he said.

According to the police, Devjeet Singh had filed an RTI query against village head Devender Singh, who was allegedly involved in land grab and other corrupt practices.

Iglas police station SHO Vijay Singh told PTI that Devjeet Singh had also alleged ''sub-standard'' development works in the village.

His family members claimed that he died after being attacked by the village head and his accomplices with sticks and sharp weapons on Sunday. His brother Surendra Singh was also injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.

Based on the complaint by Devjeet Singh's family members, an FIR was registered against village head Devender Singh, his son Kartik and six others under sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

After an initial probe, the names of Luvkush and Dinesh were added to the FIR for their involvement under Section IPC 120B (criminal conspiracy), he added.

Luvkush and Dinesh, along with one Harveer, have been arrested while a hunt is on to nab the other accused, said the SHO.

