Close Yellen adviser Lipton to step down - NYT
David Lipton, one of the closest advisers to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, will step down on Wednesday, the New York Times reported.
Lipton, a former International Monetary Fund official who serves as the international affairs counselor to Yellen, has been playing a key role in developing the Treasury's international economic policy. "He will be irreplaceable for the department, but I feel incredibly fortunate to have had his counsel in my first two years," the NYT quoted Yellen as saying.
"During that time, David has helped shape our international agenda across a wide set of challenges — from the recovery from the pandemic to our response to Russia's war against Ukraine." The Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
