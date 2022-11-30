Left Menu

Couple found dead in their house in Siliguri

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man and his wife were found dead at their home in West Bengal's Siliguri city on Wednesday morning, police said.

Ujjwal Kumar Sinha used to live with his wife Debalina Sarkar Sinha at his in-laws' house in ward 18 since their wedding in 2013, they said.

While Ujjwal used to work as a private tutor, Debalina used to give art tution to children, they added.

As they did not open the door of the room even after repeated bangings, the family broke into to find their bodies, police said.

Ujjwal was lying on the bed and Debalina was lying on the floor. When taken to the hospital, they were declared brought dead.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the death and the reason behind it.

A case was registered and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

