Manipulation of Accounts Assistant recruitment exam in J-K: CBI registers FIR, searches 14 places

The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir after registering a case of alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by JKSSB for recruitment of Accounts Assistant in the Finance Department, officials said.

The CBI has booked 20 people in the case, including Neelam Khajuria, former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), section officer Anju Raina and Karnail Singh, who was then Medical Officer of the BSF frontier headquarters and also an accused in the JK Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination scam case.

The examination was conducted by the board on March 6 and its results were published on April 21.

The results showed a high percentage of selected candidates were from the districts of Jammu, Kathua and Reasi, leading to allegations of paper leak and other irregularities, they said. ''There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir constituted an inquiry committee to look into the same. The report of the committee revealed the alleged conspiracy amongst officials of JKSSB, a private company based in Bengaluru, beneficiary candidates and others causing gross irregularities in the conduct of the said examination,'' the CBI spokesperson said. It was also alleged that JKSSB violated rules in assigning the task of setting question paper to the Bengaluru-based private company, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)