Russia says Sweden and Finland joining NATO could accelerate militarisation of Arctic region
Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 18:53 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Sweden and Finland joining NATO could accelerate the militarisation of the Arctic region.
Speaking at a briefing, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the two countries' accession to the alliance would mean "a significant increase in tensions" in the region.
