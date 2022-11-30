Left Menu

Ukraine ramps up security at diplomatic missions after blast at embassy in Spain

The minister also urged his Spanish counterparts to "take urgent measures to investigate the attack", the statement said, adding that whoever was behind the attack "will not succeed in intimidating Ukrainian diplomats or stopping their daily work on strengthening Ukraine and countering Russian aggression". The letter, which arrived by ordinary mail and was not scanned, caused "a very small wound on the ring finger of the right hand" of the employee, Mercedes Gonzalez, the Spanish government's representative in Madrid, told broadcaster Telemadrid.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 19:41 IST
Ukraine ramps up security at diplomatic missions after blast at embassy in Spain

(Adds quote, detail) MADRID/KYIV, Nov 30 (Reuters) -

Ukraine on Wednesday ramped up security at its embassies abroad after Spanish police and government said an employee at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was injured opening a letter bomb. The staff member suffered light injuries and went to hospital under his own steam, police said in a statement.

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has ordered all Ukrainian embassies abroad to "urgently" strengthen their security, according to a statement from Ukraine's foreign ministry. The minister also urged his Spanish counterparts to "take urgent measures to investigate the attack", the statement said, adding that whoever was behind the attack "will not succeed in intimidating Ukrainian diplomats or stopping their daily work on strengthening Ukraine and countering Russian aggression".

The letter, which arrived by ordinary mail and was not scanned, caused "a very small wound on the ring finger of the right hand" of the employee, Mercedes Gonzalez, the Spanish government's representative in Madrid, told broadcaster Telemadrid. Detectives are investigating the incident, aided by forensic and intelligence investigators, Spanish police said. Spain's High Court will lead the investigation.

An officer at Ukraine's embassy to Spain declined to comment. The residential area surrounding the embassy in northwestern Madrid has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal unit is deployed at the scene, state broadcaster TVE reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022