Taxi/Cab drivers are Brand Ambassadors in promotion of tourist places of India: G. Kishan Reddy

"India is presiding over the G-20 summit for the next one year from 1st December 2022. Emerging economies of the world are participating in this summit. More than 200 meetings will be held in more than 55 different places during this summit. People of the world are eager to see India, they are not just tourists for us, but also influencers of India. I think this training programme before the G-20 summit will act as a milestone in the development of Indian tourism." Union Tourism Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy said this during the skill training certificate distribution programme for Taxi/ Cab/ Coach drivers under Tourism Awareness Programme today in New Delhi.

Under the Capacity Building for Service Provider programme of Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Ashok Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management-AIH&TM, HRD division of ITDC conducted the training of Taxi/Cab/Coach drivers under Tourism Awareness Program (fully sponsored by MoT) on Behavioural & soft skills with one basic foreign language viz. French and German and Arabic. Managing Director of ITDC Shri G. Kamala Vardhana Rao and other officials of ITDC were also present on this occasion.

During his address Shri G. Kishan Reddy congratulated Ashoka Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management, HRD Division of ITDC for conducting this training programme. Shri Reddy said that the aim of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is to take tourism to New heights in India. For this, the Modi government has implemented many types of training programmes and schemes. The objective of this training is to honecthe Personal & Professional Skills of Taxi/Cab Drivers, so that they can interact and communicate effectively with Domestic and International Tourists. Our Taxi/Cab Drivers are Brand Ambassadors in the promotion of tourist places of India. "I have been informed that candidates have been given inputs on soft skills, behavioural skills, personal and workplace hygiene, places of tourist importance in Delhi, First Aid, COVID Protocol, Foreign language, etc. via theoretical as well as practical means during the course. Trade Experts from the industry conducted their classes and literature in the form of booklet was also distributed", he added.

Shri Reddy informed that 299 candidates attended the training. Out of the total candidates, 165 are male beneficiaries as compared to 134 female beneficiaries. Candidates who successfully completed the course are provided with a stipend of Rs. 300/- per day as per the scheme.

This training programme was inaugurated by Chairman of ITDC Dr. Sambit Patra on 18.06.2022 at the Ashok Hotel. Various industry experts along with leading Taxi associations and approx. 300 no. drivers were also present during the inaugural function. The programme was conducted in various batches by AIH&TM, HRD division of ITDC at its campus located at Samrat Hotel in association with Rajdhani Taxi association and others who supported in mobilizing the drivers, wherein AIHTM has trained 299 candidates under the scheme.

(With Inputs from PIB)