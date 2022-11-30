Airbus to settle French probe over Libya, Kazakhstan by paying 16 million euro fine - hearing

Airbus and the French financial prosecution office have agreed to settle an investigation related to past Airbus dealings including bribery in Libya and Kazakhstan with the plane maker paying a fine of about 16 million euros ($16.62 million), the two parties said at a court hearing on Wednesday. The settlement still needs to be approved by the court.

The new bribery settlement comes as an extension to a deal struck with prosecutors in 2020 which included record fines against the planemaker. Prosecutors said Airbus' unlawful dealings in Libya and Kazakhstan had still been under investigation and thus weren't included in the 2020 settlement. $1 = 0.9629 euros)

