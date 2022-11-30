Left Menu

French court approves Airbus settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-11-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 21:13 IST
French court approves Airbus settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan
  • Country:
  • France

A French court on Wednesday approved a 16 million euro settlement Airbus had reached with France's financial prosecution office linked to bribery charges in Libya and Kazakhstan.

The new settlement comes as an extension to a deal struck with prosecutors in 2020, which included record fines against the planemaker.

Prosecutors said Airbus' unlawful dealings in Libya and Kazakhstan had still been under investigation and thus weren't included in the 2020 settlement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022