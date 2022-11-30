Maha: FIR against former principal for embezzlement

A first information report has been registered against a former principal of a college in Maharashtra's Latur city for alleged embezzlement of scholarship funds.

The case was registered following a court order, police said on Wednesday.

The president of an education society which runs the college is the complainant in the case.

Audit of the college's accounts revealed that Rs 1 crore received from the Social Welfare Department towards scholarship and kept with a nationalized bank as Fixed Deposits during 2019-20 were transferred to a co-operative bank without the society's permission. The accused was asked to submit FD receipts but he did not provide them, the complaint alleged.

Further probe is on and no arrest has been made, police said.

