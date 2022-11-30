Germany's Scholz: Russia cannot win war in Ukraine on the battlefield
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-11-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 23:13 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Russia could no longer win the war in Ukraine on the battlefield.
Speaking at the Berlin Security Conference, Scholz also said that Germany took Russia's nuclear rhetoric seriously but would not be cowed by it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Ukraine
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
- Russia
- Scholz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine hails China's opposition to nuclear threats
Giuliani Ukraine probe ends without charges, U.S. prosecutor says
U.S. expects G20 to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine -U.S. official
UK's Sunak extends support to Ukraine, awards $4.9 bln contract to BAE Systems
UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine