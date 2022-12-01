Mobile phones of 3 including AAP MLA stolen during Kejriwal's roadshow in Delhi
India
- India
The mobile phones of AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and two others were stolen during a roadshow of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in north Delhi's Malka Ganj area on Wednesday, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said Tripathi, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's secretary and Guddi Devi have lodged complaints regarding the theft of their mobiles.
Cases have been registered and an investigation is underway, he said.
Thousands carrying Aam Aadmi Party flags and banners of Kejriwal gathered at Chandrawal road as the chief minister held a roadshow in the area ahead of the upcoming municipal elections in Delhi. Many sang and danced to drumbeats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
