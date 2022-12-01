Left Menu

Saudi Arabia signs MOU with Spanish company to build combat ships -news agency statement

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 06:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 06:48 IST
Saudi Arabia's defence ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Spanish state-owned Navantia company on Wednesday to build combat ships for the Saudi Navy, the Saudi state news agency said in statement.

The agreement aimed to fully localize shipbuilding, integrating combat systems and maintaining ships' operations in the kingdom, according to the statement. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

