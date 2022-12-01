Left Menu

Hong Kong court adjourns trial of tycoon and China critic Jimmy Lai

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-12-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 08:36 IST
Hong Kong court adjourns trial of tycoon and China critic Jimmy Lai
A Hong Kong court on Thursday adjourned to Dec. 13 the high-profile trial of tycoon and China critic Jimmy Lai, who is charged with two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign countries or external elements, and one count of collusion with foreign forces under a national security law.

Lai is also charged with conspiracy to print seditious publications.

