Left Menu

UP: Couple consumes 'poisonous substance' in prison; woman dies, husband critical

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 01-12-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 10:40 IST
UP: Couple consumes 'poisonous substance' in prison; woman dies, husband critical
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman has died and her husband, who was in prison, got ill after they allegedly consumed poisonous substance in district jail here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Neelam Sahni (23) had gone to meet her husband Suraj Sahni (25) in the jail and both consumed biscuits laden with some poisonous substance, Station House Officer (SHO), city police station, Praveen Singh said.

Both of them were rushed to the hospital, where Neelam died during treatment while Suraj was rushed to Varanasi for better treatment as his condition was serious, the SHO said.

Suraj, a resident of Dumri village in Bansdeeh area had killed his cousin over a minor dispute. He was arrested on Jun 7, 2021 and was in judicial custody since then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022