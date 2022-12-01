Seven child labourers rescued from factory in UP
- Country:
- India
Seven children working as labour in a carpet factory in the Mirzapur District of Uttar Pradesh have been rescued by a team of police and Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), officials said on Thursday.
All the rescued children are from Araria, Bihar, they said.
On a tip-off on Wednesday the AHTU team raided the carpet factory of Sunil Kumar Maurya, Labour enforcement officer Jai Prakash Singh said.
While Maurya managed to flee away with some of them, the police and AHTU team rescued seven children aged between 9-15 years.
They were presented before the child welfare committee and sent to a shelter home.
An FIR has been registered against the owner of the carpet factory under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.
A detailed probe is on into the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maurya
- Mirzapur District
- Araria
- Kumar Maurya
- Anti Human
- Jai Prakash Singh
- Bihar
- Labour
- Sunil
- Uttar
ALSO READ
Bihar: Youth preparing with zeal for 'agniveer' recruitment
No difference in condition of roads in Maharashtra and Bihar: Jairam Ramesh, takes dig at Centre
Bihar to increase women representation in state police to 35 per cent: Nitish Kumar
Bihar: 21 candidates in fray in Kurhani bypoll
Bihar: 23 women forced to undergo tubectomy without anaesthesia