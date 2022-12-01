Left Menu

Seven child labourers rescued from factory in UP

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 01-12-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 10:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Seven children working as labour in a carpet factory in the Mirzapur District of Uttar Pradesh have been rescued by a team of police and Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), officials said on Thursday.

All the rescued children are from Araria, Bihar, they said.

On a tip-off on Wednesday the AHTU team raided the carpet factory of Sunil Kumar Maurya, Labour enforcement officer Jai Prakash Singh said.

While Maurya managed to flee away with some of them, the police and AHTU team rescued seven children aged between 9-15 years.

They were presented before the child welfare committee and sent to a shelter home.

An FIR has been registered against the owner of the carpet factory under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

A detailed probe is on into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

