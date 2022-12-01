Left Menu

Changes law to help Police deal with reckless driving on roads

“These changes will help Police deal with the sort of behaviour that can lead to death and injury on our roads. It’s never okay to flee from Police and put others’ lives at risk,” Police Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-12-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 10:46 IST
Changes law to help Police deal with reckless driving on roads
Police have this week announced an update to their operational framework for front-line decision-making around fleeing drivers. Image Credit: Stuff
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government is changing the law to give Police greater enforcement tools when dealing with dangerous and reckless driving on our roads, Ministers Chris Hipkins and Kiri Allan announced today.

The changes mean drivers can be disqualified for longer, have their vehicle taken away for good, or the owner of the car could have their vehicle impounded if they choose not to help Police track down the driver of a fleeing vehicle.

"These changes will help Police deal with the sort of behaviour that can lead to death and injury on our roads. It's never okay to flee from Police and put others' lives at risk," Police Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"Police have told us these changes will help discourage people from fleeing, because they're now likely to lose the vehicle for longer or for good. It also removes the protection currently afforded to the owners of the vehicle if the offender is driving someone else's car."

Police have this week announced an update to their operational framework for front-line decision-making around fleeing drivers.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said the Government is committed to ensuring we bring down deaths and injury on the roads, with practical changes through legislation.

"While no law can ever stop an offender from choosing to flee, evidence indicates that the changes most likely to influence offender behaviour are those that create a greater likelihood of getting caught and then losing access to their vehicle," Kiri Allan said.

"Put simply, if you choose to flee from Police then be prepared to lose your car."

"There is a safeguard for law-abiding vehicle owners who can prove their car was stolen at the time it was impounded – appeal provisions will be built in so that the vehicle can be released."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022