National Single Window System accepts applications for 248 G2B clearness in 16 States/ UTs

The National Single Window System (NSWS) currently accepts applications for 248 G2B clearness from 26 Central Ministries/ Departments, in addition to different State/UT Level clearances in 16 States/ UTs.

The portal is rapidly gaining traction amongst the investors community and as of date has about 3.7 lakh plus unique visitors. 44,000+ approvals have been facilitated through NSWS and 28,000+ approvals are currently under process. The portal will progressively onboard a greater number of approvals and licenses, based on user /industry feedback. The Government is committed to reforms and other bold measures for creating a conducive business and investment environment in all sectors.

NSWS was soft launched to all stakeholders and the public on the 22nd of September 2021 by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal. NSWS was created by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as per the budget announcement of creation of an Investment Clearance Cell (ICC) to provide a single platform to enable the identification and obtaining of approvals and clearances needed by investors, entrepreneurs, and businesses in India.

The system is envisioned to reduce duplicity of information submission to different ministries, reduce compliance burden, promote sector specific reforms and schemes, reduce gestation period of projects, and promote ease of starting and doing business. NSWS enables the identification, applying and subsequent tracking of approvals for all integrated States and Central Departments, making it a true National Single Window System

It may be noted that the Know Your Approvals (KYA) service is live on NSWS with 544 approvals across 32 Central Ministries/ Departments and 2895 approvals across 30 States/ UTs. A total of 3439 approvals are listed. Total of 1,32,510 investors have used KYA module to know about the type of approvals they need for their businesses. 26 Ministries/ Departments onboarded with 248 approvals are live (Total Approvals in scope: 376). 16 States/UTs onboarded namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The teams are working with 5 more states (Haryana, Andaman & Nicobar, Tripura, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh) to integrate by 15 December. Total of 71,000 approvals has been applied on NSWS till date. NSWS sees visitors coming from 157 countries on NSWS with USA, UK, and UAE (United Arab Emirates) on top. It is expected that the onboarding of remaining 8 Ministries/Deptts of Govt of India would happen by 31 Dec 2022 and the balance states/UTs by 31 March 2023.

A review of the progress and status of NSWS (National Single Window System) is set to happen on 5th December 2022 with Ministries, States/UTs and Industry representatives. In this regard, preparatory meetings have been held to discuss the integration status of various States/UT and Central Ministries with National Single Window System.

These meetings have witnessed active participation from the stakeholders. DPIIT and Invest India have been proactively holding regular reviews with the Ministries, States and Industry associations in the process of setting up the NSWS to ensure an inclusive approach for building this national portal. Over 150 participants from States and Ministries have participated in the review meetings held by Special Secretary, DPIIT and held discussions on the way forward for NSWS.

During the interactions with stakeholder Ministries and States and UTs, the strong growth trajectory of the country was highlighted, and how a 'whole of Govt' approach' is critical to realize our ambitions and targets. In this context, the NSWS initiative is the perfect example of the 'whole of Govt' approach with different Ministries, Deptt of Govt of India and the States and UTs coming together to facilitate investor related clearances on a single portal, with transparency and accountability, and enhancing ease of doing business.

