Ukraine hands 50 prisoners over to Russia in POW exchange
Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 18:47 IST
(Adds defence ministry statement) Dec 1 (Reuters) -
Russia's Defence Ministry said Ukraine had handed over 50 captured Russian service personnel on Thursday in the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides. Earlier on Thursday, the top Russian-installed official in Ukraine's partly-occupied Donetsk region said Moscow and Kyiv would each hand over 50 prisoners of war.
Russia said it would fly the released prisoners to Moscow for medical checks and rehabilitation.
