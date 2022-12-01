Left Menu

Woman, two children found hanging in Rajasthan

A 25-year-old woman and her two children were found hanging at their home in Rajasthans Dungarpur district on Thursday, police said.Sadar police station SHO Bhawani Singh said Sumitra 25 and her two children Naresh 5 and Deepak 4 committed suicide by hanging.Sumitras family members, however, suspect her husband, who works as a labourer in Udaipur, of killing her and their children, he said.

A 25-year-old woman and her two children were found hanging at their home in Rajasthan's ​​Dungarpur district on Thursday, police said.

Sadar police station SHO Bhawani Singh said Sumitra (25) and her two children Naresh (5) and Deepak (4) committed suicide by hanging.

Sumitra's family members, however, suspect her husband, who works as a labourer in Udaipur, of killing her and their children, he said. An investigation is underway after registering a case against the husband on the complaint by the woman's family members, he added. The post mortem of the bodies will be done by a medical board on Friday, Singh said.

