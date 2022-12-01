Left Menu

CPI (Maoist) cadre, involved in attack on former MLA, arrested in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:28 IST
CPI (Maoist) cadre, involved in attack on former MLA, arrested in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA has arrested a member of outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) in connection with an attack on former BJP MLA Gurucharan Nayak, resulting in the killing of his two police bodyguards and injuries to another in January, an official said.

Shaka alias ''Tivari Bankira'', a resident of West Singhbhum district, was arrested from his hideout in Jharkhand on Wednesday, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.

The former MLA accompanied by his bodyguards was attacked by an armed group of CPI (Maoist) under Goilkera police station in West Singhbhum on January 4, but escaped unhurt.

However, the attack left two of his bodyguards dead and another injured while the Maoists fled the scene along with the weapons of the deceased. The case was initially registered at Goilkera police station and later re-registered by the NIA on June 30.

''Investigations revealed that Shaka was an armed cadre of CPI (Maoist) and he conspired with other co-accused and handed over Rs 8,000 to accused Pradhan Korah to buy logistics items for the Maoists,'' the spokesperson said.

The official said he collected these items from the house of another accused Pradhan Korah and handed them over to CPI (Maoist) Special Area Committee member Sushant alias ''Anmol'' alias ''Lalchand Hembram'' at Lowabeda forest.

''He also conducted recce of the place of incident and kept watch on the movement of Police and security personnel until the Naxal attack was executed,'' the spokesperson said, adding further investigation in the case is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022