Man's body with multiple stab wounds found in Delhi, two juveniles apprehended

The body of a man with multiple stab wounds was found on a roadside in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shahid, a resident of Nabi Karim area. Two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.

Shahid was going home on Wednesday when he got into an argument with the two juveniles after he brushed past one of them. The argument escalated and the accused stabbed him five times with a knife, the police said.

The victim's body was found by a passerby on Wednesday evening, they said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the matter and the two juveniles have been apprehended, a senior officer said.

