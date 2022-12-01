Left Menu

Man's body with multiple stab wounds found in Delhi, two juveniles apprehended

The argument escalated and the accused stabbed him five times with a knife, the police said.The victims body was found by a passerby on Wednesday evening, they said.A case under Section 302 murder of the Indian Penal Code IPC has been registered in the matter and the two juveniles have been apprehended, a senior officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 22:27 IST
Man's body with multiple stab wounds found in Delhi, two juveniles apprehended
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a man with multiple stab wounds was found on a roadside in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shahid, a resident of Nabi Karim area. Two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.

Shahid was going home on Wednesday when he got into an argument with the two juveniles after he brushed past one of them. The argument escalated and the accused stabbed him five times with a knife, the police said.

The victim's body was found by a passerby on Wednesday evening, they said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the matter and the two juveniles have been apprehended, a senior officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022