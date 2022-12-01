Biden, Macron resolve to hold Russia accountable for atrocities, war crimes in Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emanuel Macron pledged to hold Russia accountable for "widely documented atrocities and war crimes" in Ukraine, the two leaders said in a statement issued after their White House meeting.
The leaders reiterated "their steadfast resolve to hold Russia to account for widely documented atrocities and war crimes, committed both by its regular armed forces and by its proxies, including mercenary entities," the statement said.
