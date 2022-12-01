Man shot dead in Jaipur

In a suspected case of revenge killing, a 27-year-old man was shot dead at a tea stall here on Thursday evening, police said.

The victim was identified as Mahendra Meena, a native of Dausa. He was living in a rented accommodation in Pratap Nagar here, they said.

Meena was having tea at a stall with his brother-in-law when the car-borne assailant came there and opened fire at him, the police said.

While Meena died on the spot, his brother-in-law managed to escape, they said.

''Prima facie it appears to be a case of revenge killing,'' an official said, adding that efforts are on to nab the culprit.

