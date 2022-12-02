Macron: France and U.S. will stand with Ukraine and 'help build peace' when the moment is right
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 00:11 IST
- Country:
- United States
France and the United States agree on the need to continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia and will be there in order to build peace, once the moment is right, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a joint news conference with his U.S. counterpart on Thursday.
"When the moment is right and under conditions for their territories which will be determined by the Ukrainians, we will be there to help building peace," Macron said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Emmanuel Macron
- Ukraine
- United States
- French
- Macron
- U.S.
- Ukrainians
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Macron says Australia submarine deal was not about confronting China
Macron says France advancing cooperation with Indonesia on warplanes and submarines
China to adopt consensus reached in talks with United States, ministry says
Soccer-World Cup 2022: France's Macron says sports should not be politicised
Soccer-World Cup 2022: France's Macron says sports should not be politicised