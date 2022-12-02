Macron: France and U.S. will stand with Ukraine and 'help build peace' when the moment is right

France and the United States agree on the need to continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia and will be there in order to build peace, once the moment is right, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a joint news conference with his U.S. counterpart on Thursday.

"When the moment is right and under conditions for their territories which will be determined by the Ukrainians, we will be there to help building peace," Macron said.

