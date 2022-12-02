U.S. State Dept OKs potential sale of Stinger Man Portable missiles to Finland
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Stinger Man Portable missiles and related equipment to Finland for an estimated cost of $380 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The principal contractors will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense and Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon said.
