North Korea's Kim sends condolences over death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin -KCNA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 02-12-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 02:45 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent condolences to China over the death of former President Jiang Zemin, who Kim said had supported North Korea's socialist cause and helped develop relations between the two countries, state media reported.
The comments were in a letter from Kim to current Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean state news agency KCNA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Kim Jong Un
- Chinese
- North Korean
- North Korea's
- Jiang Zemin
- KCNA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
20 years for Chinese national in US aviation spying case
US sentences Chinese spy to 20 years in prison for trying to steal trade secrets
US customs detains shipments from Chinese solar makers on charges of forced labour
Chinese president confronts Trudeau at the G-20
Chinese president confronts Trudeau at the G-20