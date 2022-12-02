North Korea's Kim sends condolences over death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent condolences to China over the death of former President Jiang Zemin, who Kim said had supported North Korea's socialist cause and helped develop relations between the two countries, state media reported.

The comments were in a letter from Kim to current Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean state news agency KCNA said.

