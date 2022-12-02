Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, December 2: * SC to hear bail pleas of Christian Michel James in AgustaWestland chopper scam cases.

* SC to hear plea related to pay and allowances of members of UP State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

* SC to hear contempt plea of Tushar Gandhi against Delhi Police for alleged inaction in hate speeches.

* SC to hear a plea of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in a corruption case against him. * SC to hear plea of Enforcement Directorate against Obulapuram Mining Company in a money laundering case. * SC to hear pleas of home buyers against real estate company Amrapali Group. * SC to hear plea of SEBI against Subrata Roy Sahara.

