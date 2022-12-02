Germany to send seven additional Gepard tanks to Ukraine - Spiegel
Germany is aiming to deliver seven Gepard tanks that had been destined for the scrap pile to Ukraine this spring, adding to 30 of the air-defence tanks that are already being used to fight against the Russian army, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday. Supply of ammunition for the Gepard has proven problematic as Switzerland, which has stocks of ammunition, refuses to supply it, citing its neutral status.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is aiming to deliver seven Gepard tanks that had been destined for the scrap pile to Ukraine this spring, adding to 30 of the air-defence tanks that are already being used to fight against the Russian army, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday. The seven tanks, which are currently being repaired by Munich-based arms manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), are meant to help Ukraine in protecting its cities and infrastructure against Russian shelling, reported Spiegel.
The German government also aims to send more ammunition for the Gepards along with the additional tanks, it reported. Supply of ammunition for the Gepard has proven problematic as Switzerland, which has stocks of ammunition, refuses to supply it, citing its neutral status.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Judges to rule in murder trial for 2014 downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine
"Low probability" Ukraine can push Russia entirely out of its territory: Top US General
Attack on Taiwan would be 'mistake' for China, like Russian invasion of Ukraine: Top US general
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine conflict intensifies in east; NATO, Poland say missile likely not from Russia
UN: India voices concerns on energy, food security due to Ukraine conflict