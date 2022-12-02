No one can bypass EU sanctions against Russia through Serbia, Vucic says
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday no one can bypass European Union sanctions against Russia through Serbia.
"We have reacted in cases of re-export of certain goods and our state bodies have detained people from companies that were involved in bypassing sanctions against the Russian Federation," Vucic said after meeting EU enlargement commissioner Oliver Verhelyi.
Serbia, which aims to join the EU, has been criticized by foreign diplomats for not formally introducing sanctions against Russia, with which it has strong historical ties.
