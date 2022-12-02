Left Menu

Octogenarian killed over property dispute in UP's Deoria

The deceased, identified as Kishori Devi, had bequeathed her property to her younger son Suraj despite protests by her elder son Ramapati Yadav, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.It has been alleged that early on Friday morning, the elder son strangled his mother to death when she was sleeping, Sharma said.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 02-12-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 17:07 IST
Octogenarian killed over property dispute in UP's Deoria
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her son following a dispute over property at Tulsi Bara village in Khukhundu police station limits here on Friday, police said. The deceased, identified as Kishori Devi, had bequeathed her property to her younger son Suraj despite protests by her elder son Ramapati Yadav, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

It has been alleged that early on Friday morning, the elder son strangled his mother to death when she was sleeping, Sharma said. The accused has been absconding since the incident, he added.

A case will be registered after a complaint is lodged and legal action taken on the basis of the post mortem, the police said. A search is on to nab the accused, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022