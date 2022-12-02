Octogenarian killed over property dispute in UP's Deoria

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her son following a dispute over property at Tulsi Bara village in Khukhundu police station limits here on Friday, police said. The deceased, identified as Kishori Devi, had bequeathed her property to her younger son Suraj despite protests by her elder son Ramapati Yadav, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

It has been alleged that early on Friday morning, the elder son strangled his mother to death when she was sleeping, Sharma said. The accused has been absconding since the incident, he added.

A case will be registered after a complaint is lodged and legal action taken on the basis of the post mortem, the police said. A search is on to nab the accused, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)