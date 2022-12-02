Left Menu

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir assumes charge as National Commission for Backward Classes Chairperson

Shri.Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had been elected four times Member of Parliament from Parliamentary Constituency Chandrapur, Maharashtra and also he was Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 18:22 IST
Hansraj Gangaram Ahir assumes charge as National Commission for Backward Classes Chairperson
He had been Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India the 16th Lok Sabha. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri.Hansraj Gangaram Ahir assumed charge as Chairperson, National Commission for Backward Classes here today. He belongs to District Chandrapur, State of Maharashtra. He is an Agriculturist by profession.

Shri. Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had been elected four times Member of Parliament from Parliamentary Constituency Chandrapur, Maharashtra and also he was Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council. He had been Member of various Standing Committees of Parliament and also served as the Chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal and Steel. He had been Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India the 16th Lok Sabha.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
4
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022