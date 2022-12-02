Alex Jones files for bankruptcy following Sandy Hook verdict - court filing
Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy on Friday, less than two months after a jury ordered him and the parent of his Infowars website to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to relatives of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting.
Jones filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Houston, a court filing showed.
The filing said Jones has between $1 million and $10 million of assets and between $1 billion and $10 billion of liabilities. It also refers to Free Speech Systems, a Jones affiliate and Infowars' parent, as having filed for bankruptcy in July.
