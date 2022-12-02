UPDATE 1-Ukrainian embassy in Madrid receives 'bloody package'
Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2022 19:34 IST
Spanish police have cordoned off the area surrounding the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid after it received a "bloody package" similar to the ones sent to other embassies abroad, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Friday.
This comes after a spate of six letter bombs
targeted high-profile targets in Spain related to the war in Ukraine, including the United States' embassy, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the Defence Minister, an arms manufacturer, an air base and a European satellite centre. On Friday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said several of the country's embassies abroad have
received "bloody packages" containing animal eyes.
