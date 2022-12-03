Left Menu

Mother-son fall into Pindar river

The scene of the accident is about 50 km from Deval block headquarters.Villagers have recovered the womans body but her son is still missing, he said. The woman was returning along with her son from her ancestral village to her in-laws when they met with the accident, Negi said.

A woman drowned and her son went missing after they fell into the Pindar river near Deval block headquarters in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The mishap occurred on Friday when the mother-son duo was crossing a makeshift wooden bridge built over the river, Naldhura sub-inspector (revenue) Pramod Negi told reporters. The scene of the accident is about 50 km from Deval block headquarters.

Villagers have recovered the woman's body but her son is still missing, he said. 35-year-old Hema Devi and her son Pravin Kumar were residents of Taurti-Rampur village. The woman was returning along with her son from her ancestral village to her in-laws when they met with the accident, Negi said.

