Indo-Bangla smooth ties to usher in development: Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on Saturday said the current smooth bilateral relations between his country and India will usher in an era of development in the region.

The dynamic Prime Ministers of both countries have given emphasis on building a common platform of understanding and cooperation to further strengthen Indo-Bangla ties, Momen told PTI on the sidelines of the first Sylhet-Silchar Festival here.

A new era of development will be witnessed as many new areas of cooperation has been found and business between both the countries will increase rapidly, the Bangladesh foreign minister said.

Cooperation in waterways navigation has been given importance and Bangladesh has already expressed its goodwill to open all its port for Indian ships, he said. This will not only help Bangladesh to earn revenue but also help in the proper use of waterways and other resources, he said.

Momen said the rail route between Akhaura-Agartala has been almost completed and train services were most likely to start by March 2023.

The Bangladesh government will also send a formal request to start a bus service between Silchar-Sylhet, he said, adding that that there was a need for opening a visa office at Silchar. ''According to protocol, if the Indian government sends a request then Bangladesh will certainly consider it'', Momen said.

He emphasised on the need to start flight service from Guwahati to Sylhet.

''We are hopeful that good work will be done as the situation is good'', the Bangladesh foreign minister added.

Momen is heading the Bangladesh delegation, comprising politicians, industry representatives and cultural personalities at the two-day Sylhet-Silchar Festival which concluded on Saturday.

The festival has been organised by India Foundation under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture, in association with the Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies.

