Gurugram: Cafe serving alcohol without permit raided, 2 held

A joint team of the Chief Minister's flying squad and the police raided a cafe-cum restaurant here serving alcohol without requisite permission and arrested two persons, officials said on Saturday.

The operator and manager of the cafe has been arrested and an FIR registered at the Sector 40 police station, they said. After receiving information, the joint team raided the Blue Moon Cafe near Star Mall in sector 30, police said. The team found more than a dozen people drinking alcohol at the cafe and several empty liquor bottles, police said. Cafe operator Bajrangi and manager Santosh failed to furnish the permit for serving alcohol, police said.

''We have arrested the Bajrangi and Santosh. An FIR has been registered under the Excise Act. ''The accused were let off on bail after they joined the investigation. Further probe is underway'' said Assistant Sub-Inspector Surender Singh.

