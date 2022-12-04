Soccer-Giroud gives France 1-0 halftime lead over Poland
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 04-12-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 21:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Olivier Giroud became France's all-time top scorer after his strike before the break gave the holders a 1-0 lead over Poland at halftime in their World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday.
Holders France dominated the opening exchanges and Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Aurelien Tchouameni and Ousmane Dembele before Kylian Mbappe set up Giroud to fire home in the 44th minute.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Score ‘triple billion’ health goals, ahead of World Cup kick-off: WHO
FACTBOX-Soccer-England v Iran World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats
Odd News Roundup: Argentine writer releases book of bizarre World Cup tales ahead of Qatar
Soccer-World Cup warm-up defeat a wake up call for Belgium
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Which major football players are missing FIFA tournament?