Soccer-Giroud gives France 1-0 halftime lead over Poland

Olivier Giroud became France's all-time top scorer after his strike before the break gave the holders a 1-0 lead over Poland at halftime in their World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday.

Holders France dominated the opening exchanges and Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Aurelien Tchouameni and Ousmane Dembele before Kylian Mbappe set up Giroud to fire home in the 44th minute.

