Jailed ex-Sudanese president Bashir hospitalised - lawyer
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 04-12-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 23:35 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Jailed former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been admitted to hospital, his lawyer said on Sunday.
Hashim Abu-Bakr did not specify what condition Bashir was being treated for.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
