Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline fall to zero

Eastbound gas flows fell to zero on Monday morning on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at zero between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, down from 1,305,783 kWh/h in the previous hour.

