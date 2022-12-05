MUM PEPPER COPRA OPENING RATE
Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 12:35 IST
Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES :- BLACK PEPPER READY 525 / 590 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 200 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 9500 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 9300 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 15500 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 13000 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1850 T.P
