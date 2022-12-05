India shared a list of products with Moscow for access to Russian market - minister
India's foreign minister on Monday said his country had given a list of Indian products to Moscow for access to Russian markets.
The statement comes after a Reuters reported last week that Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running.
