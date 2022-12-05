China says some parts of German government prescribing 'wrong medicine' by politicising trade issues
- Country:
- China
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that some departments of the German government were prescribing the "wrong medicine" by politicising economic and trade issues.
The German economy ministry is recommending excluding using components from providers from authoritarian states in critical infrastructure and imposing stricter requirements for firms dealing with China, according to a strategy paper seen by Reuters last week.
It is hoped that the German side will continue to promote and deepen bilateral economic and trade cooperation "with an open mind", the Chinese foreign ministry said in response to a Reuters request for comment on the strategy paper, adding that cooperation far outweighs competition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Chinese
- German
- authoritarian
ALSO READ
China's secrecy led to fatal consequences in COVID-19 pandemic: Report
China reports 24,435 new COVID cases for Nov 19 vs 24,473 a day earlier
Confusion and angst follow as China eases coronavirus restrictions
Moody's closing its consulting business in China, laying off staff
China's quest to attain hegemony proves detrimental to global environment