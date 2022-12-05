KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES 2 LAST

WHOLE GRAIN : Quotations are in Rs./quintal Gram :5600.00-6500.00 Moong : 7900.00-8800.00 Masoor :6600.00-7850.00 Arhar :7400.00-8200.00 Matar :6000.00-6600.00 Urad :5900.00-6000.00 Moth :8100.00-8500.00 Barley :3100.00-4200.00 Jawar :2900.00-3500.00 Bajra :3100.00-3300.00 Makai(Bihar) :2800.00-3000.00 Makai(A.P) : Unquoted Popcorn :4600.00-5800.00 ---- OTHER COMMODITIES: Atta :3400.00-3450.00 Maida :3300.00-3350.00 Suji :3400.00-3450.00 Matar Besan :5050.00-5100.00 ---- POTATOES : Chandramukhi :Rs.930.00 Per 50 Kg.

Jyoti :Rs.680.00 Per 50 Kg.

Super :Rs.570.00 Per 50 Kg.

