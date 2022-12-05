Former UK lawmaker loses sexual assault conviction appeal

Former British Member of Parliament Imran Ahmad Khan on Monday lost an appeal against his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. Khan, who was a lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party, was sentenced to 18 months in jail at London's Southwark Crown Court in May after he was found guilty of assaulting the boy at a house in 2008. He had denied the allegation.

The 49-year-old, who represented the Wakefield area in northern England from 2019 until he resigned in April, challenged his conviction at the Court of Appeal last month. His appeal was rejected in a ruling on Monday, with judge Nigel Sweeney saying he had "no doubt" that Khan's trial was fair and his conviction was safe.

