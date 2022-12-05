Left Menu

Former UK lawmaker loses sexual assault conviction appeal

Former British Member of Parliament Imran Ahmad Khan on Monday lost an appeal against his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. His appeal was rejected in a ruling on Monday, with judge Nigel Sweeney saying he had “no doubt” that Khan’s trial was fair and his conviction was safe.

Former British Member of Parliament Imran Ahmad Khan on Monday lost an appeal against his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. Khan, who was a lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party, was sentenced to 18 months in jail at London's Southwark Crown Court in May after he was found guilty of assaulting the boy at a house in 2008. He had denied the allegation.

The 49-year-old, who represented the Wakefield area in northern England from 2019 until he resigned in April, challenged his conviction at the Court of Appeal last month. His appeal was rejected in a ruling on Monday, with judge Nigel Sweeney saying he had "no doubt" that Khan's trial was fair and his conviction was safe.

